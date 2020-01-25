Van driver arrested over Broughton double fatal crash
A van driver has been arrested after two people died and a woman was left with serious injuries in a crash.
A Mercedes van and a Nissan Juke crashed on the A59 at Broughton near Skipton, North Yorkshire, on Friday evening.
North Yorkshire Police said a man and woman who were in the Juke were pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman in the van was seriously injured.
The van driver remains in custody, the force said.
