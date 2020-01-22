Image copyright Google Image caption Catterick Garrison is a large Army base in North Yorkshire

An investigation has been launched after a man was crushed to death at an Army base in North Yorkshire.

The 58-year-old, from Richmond, was working for engineering firm Babcock at Catterick Garrison when he was killed on Saturday.

Police said he was carrying out maintenance on a military vehicle at Piave Road Barracks when he was trapped and crushed to death by the door.

North Yorkshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating.

The man was given CPR when the accident happened, at around 09:50 BST on Saturday, but he died at the scene.

His family are receiving support and have asked for their privacy to be respected.

