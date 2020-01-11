Image copyright Woodend Image caption Anne Bronte is being celebrated in Scarborough during her 200th anniversary

An exhibition celebrating 200 years of Anne Bronte has opened with hundreds of artworks inspired by her writing.

The pieces were each inspired by a different page of her bestselling, and final, novel - The Tenant of Wildfell Hall.

They are being shown at Woodend gallery in Scarborough.

Lindsey Tyson, an artist and the exhibition's creator, said of the author: "She's like the forgotten sister, the other sister."

Anne Bronte was born on 17 January 1820 and also wrote Agnes Grey. She died at the age of 29, after succumbing to tuberculosis, and is the only member of the famous literary family not buried at their home in Haworth, West Yorkshire.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Anne Bronte is buried at St Mary's churchyard in Scarborough and not in Haworth like the rest of her family

A page from a vintage edition of The Tenant of Wildfell Hall was given to 200 artists, who used it as the basis for their artworks.

Ms Tyson described the exhibition as Bronte's last novel in "picture form" and includes textiles, digital art and portraits.

The Bronte Society previously said: "In some ways she is now viewed as the most radical of the sisters, writing about tough subjects such as women's need to maintain independence, and how alcoholism can tear a family apart."

The exhibition runs until 8 February.

The Bronte sisters

Charlotte, Emily and Anne Bronte were 19th Century novelists who formed one of the world's most famous literary families

Often left alone together in their isolated Haworth home, all three sisters began to write stories at an early age

Charlotte's Jane Eyre and Emily's Wuthering Heights are hailed as British classics. Anne's The Tenant of Wildfell Hall was a bestseller

Tragedy struck the family when Emily and Anne both died of tuberculosis within six months of each other between 1848 and 1849. It also killed their brother, Branwell

Charlotte continued to write and later married, but she too was killed by the disease in March 1855

Source: BBC History

