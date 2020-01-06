Image copyright CSI Louise Devereaux/Twitter Image caption The attack happened in the early hours of Friday morning

Three teenage boys have been charged with robbery and wounding after a man was stabbed in Harrogate.

The man in his 30s was attacked near the Victoria shopping centre early on Friday. He was seriously hurt and had cuts to his face, back and leg.

The boys aged 13, 15 and 16 were arrested nearby a short time later on suspicion of attempted murder.

They have since been charged with robbery and wounding and are due to appear before York magistrates later.

More stories from around Yorkshire

The 15-year-old was also charged with drugs and weapons offences.

Witnesses and anyone with information about the attack, which happened just before 14:40 GMT on 3 January, is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.