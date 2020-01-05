Car crashes into York home and gets embedded in wall
- 5 January 2020
A car crashed into a bungalow in York, leaving it embedded in a wall.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said no-one was injured in the crash, at about 03:00 GMT in the Rawcliffe area of the city.
A specialist team from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was called in to help remove the car and stabilise the home.
Police tweeted a man had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after fleeing the scene.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.