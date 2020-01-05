Man, 62, struck and killed by car in Scarborough
5 January 2020
A 62-year-old man died when he was hit by a car after apparently falling into a road in Scarborough.
He was struck by a black BMW X1 on the A170 Stepney Road at about 18:00 GMT on Saturday.
The driver, a 39-year-old man from Scarborough, was uninjured.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 31-year-old man accompanying him received minor injuries. Police have appealed for witnesses.
