Image copyright Google Image caption Police have appealed for anyone who saw the men walking up Stepney Road to contact them

A 62-year-old man died when he was hit by a car after apparently falling into a road in Scarborough.

He was struck by a black BMW X1 on the A170 Stepney Road at about 18:00 GMT on Saturday.

The driver, a 39-year-old man from Scarborough, was uninjured.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 31-year-old man accompanying him received minor injuries. Police have appealed for witnesses.

