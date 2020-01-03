Image copyright CSI Louise Devereaux/Twitter Image caption Police have appealed for witnesses

Three boys aged 13, 15 and 16 are being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed.

Police were called at about 04:40 GMT after the victim, in his 30s, was seriously hurt in an attack outside the Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate.

Detectives said he was found opposite the railway station with cuts to his face, back and leg. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The teenagers were arrested nearby a short time later.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, were stopped and arrested on Skipton Road at 05:20. A third boy, 13, was arrested a few minutes later.

Witnesses and anyone with information about the attack is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police.

