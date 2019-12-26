Image copyright Sarah Tiley Image caption The annual Lions Boxing Day dip is in its 46th year

Festive revellers have taken the plunge into the freezing North Sea for a Boxing Day dip in North Yorkshire.

About 200 dippers and hundreds of onlookers turned out for the annual event in Whitby organised by the Whitby District Lion's Club.

Conditions were described as tough due to the low tide, which meant a long run into the sea for swimmers, several of whom were dressed as sharks.

Money raised from the dip goes towards local charities.

Image copyright Sarah Tiley Image caption Swimmers are encouraged to take part in fancy dress

Image copyright Sarah Tiley Image caption The event has become a tradition for the seaside resort

