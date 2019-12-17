Image copyright Diocese of Chelmsford Image caption Bishop Stephen Cottrell was ordained a priest in 1985

The new Archbishop of York to be appointed when Dr John Sentamu steps down next year has been named as Stephen Cottrell.

The current Bishop of Chelmsford will become the 98th Archbishop of York and the Church of England's second most senior clergyman.

Bishop Cottrell was ordained priest in 1985 before starting his ministry at Christchurch in Forest Hill, London.

He will take up his new role when Dr John Sentamu retires on 7 June.

Image copyright PA Image caption Dr John Sentamu said he is "full of joy and expectation" for the future

After beginning his ministry at Christchurch, Forest Hill in south east London, Bishop Cottrell then moved onto the Dioceses of Chichester and Wakefield.

He was nominated area Bishop of Reading in 2004, where he served for six years before becoming Bishop of Chelmsford in 2010.

The married father of three, who has previously called on the CofE to shed its middle class "Marks and Spencer" image, said he was "humbled and excited at the prospect" of becoming the new Archbishop of York.

"Archbishop Sentamu and I have worked together in mission on many occasions and I hope to build on the work he has pioneered," he said.

"Working alongside the Archbishop of Canterbury, I hope to help the church be more joyful and more effective in sharing the gospel and bringing hope and unity to our nation."

The Bishop added he was looking forward to "being a voice for the North" and "helping to address the discrepancies of wealth and opportunity that too often favour the South."

Referring to the new appointment, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said Bishop Stephen "writes beautifully, thinks deeply and communicates superbly."

Dr Sentamu said Bishop Stephen's nomination as his successor had "gladdened my heart".

He added: "His greatest passion is to share the Gospel with everyone in a friendly and accessible way."

Dr Sentamu, who was born near Kampala in 1949 as the sixth of 13 children, was the the UK's first black archbishop and will be stepping down three days before his 71st birthday.

He was enthroned at York Minister in November 2005 in a ceremony that broke with tradition and included drums and dancers.