Christmas 'octogenarian' to keep Bagby lights on
A man who climbs on to the roof of his house to put up a fundraising Christmas light display says he will continue the tradition, despite turning 80.
Eric Marshall has been putting up the display for the past 30 years to raise money for his local church.
The lights, which take him a month to put up, attract hundreds of visitors to the house, in Bagby, near Thirsk, in North Yorkshire.
"I do everything... I'm up there on the roof putting them up," he said.
"My wife Jean keeps moaning at me that this will be the last year, but I don't take any notice."
Mr Marshall, who turns 80 on Thursday, said: "I'll keep doing it for as long as I can, everybody seems to enjoy what I am doing. I'll go as long as I possibly can if my health holds out."
Talking about how it came about, he said: "It all started with Santa and a sleigh and all the children came to see, and then I got a few more and a few more and it's grown to this, what you can see today."
As well as attracting visitors, the display has featured in a television documentary about Christmas lights across Europe.
Mr Marshall also raises money for Macmillan Cancer Support with a model railway in his garden during the summer.
