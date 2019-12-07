Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the crash happened on the B6265 near Grantley Hall

A driver has been arrested after a 20-year-old woman was killed when the car she was travelling in hit a tree.

The crash happened at around 02:15 GMT on Friday near to Grantley Hall on the B6265 between Ripon and Risplith in North Yorkshire.

The woman died at the scene and the other occupants of the car were all taken to hospital.

North Yorkshire Police said no other vehicles were involved and the driver, a 21-year-old man, remained in custody.

