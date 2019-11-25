Image copyright Getty Images

Lionel Richie has been confirmed as the headline act for a new music festival to be held in York.

The three-day festival is backed by the team who brought Britney Spears to Scarborough in 2018.

The event, which also features Westlife and Madness, will take place at York Sports Club in Clifton Park in June 2020.

Other acts include All Saints, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Scouting for Girls and Take That's Howard Donald.

