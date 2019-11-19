A man from the Czech Republic has appeared in court over charges of causing death by careless driving after being extradited to the UK.

Motorcyclist Ian Stewart, 63, died from his injuries after a crash with a car near Sherburn in Elmet in October 2018.

Zdenek Pulko, 28, the driver, was arrested but released under investigation, North Yorkshire Police said.

He pleaded not guilty at York Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Officers went to Prague on Friday to bring Mr Pulko back under a European arrest warrant issued in June.

Mr Pulko was remanded in custody to appear at York Crown Court on 16 December.

