Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Susan Howells went missing from Harrogate in February

Two men will stand trial in connection with the death of a woman whose remains were found in Doncaster earlier this month.

Susan Howells, 52, was last seen in Harrogate in February and reported missing to police in August.

Dale Tarbox, 39, of no fixed abode, has denied her murder.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court with Keith Wadsworth, 60, of Southend in Dunscroft, Doncaster, who has denied preventing lawful and decent burial.

Both men are due to go on trial at Leeds Crown Court on 16 March.

West Yorkshire Police found human remains on private land in Station Road in Doncaster on 5 October, and forensic tests confirmed they were those of Ms Howells.

