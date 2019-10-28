Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Rina Yasutake's body was found in a house on Bondgate in Helmsley

Three members of the same family have appeared in court charged with preventing the lawful and decent burial of a woman.

The body of Rina Yasutake, 49, was found at a house on Bondgate, Helmsley, North Yorkshire, on 25 September 2018.

Michiko Yasutake, 76, Yoshika Yasutake, 52, and Takahiro Yasutake, 47, from Helmsley, were granted unconditional bail at Scarborough Magistrates' Court.

All three are due to appear at York Crown Court on 2 December.

Police called to the property found Miss Yasutake on a mattress, in an advanced state of decomposition.

More stories from Yorkshire

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.