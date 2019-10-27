Image copyright PA Media Image caption In Whitby's blood: St Mary's Churchyard - known as Dracula's graveyard - and the abbey are key festival locations

Thousands of people have descended on a North Yorkshire seaside town for one of the world's premier goth events.

The Whitby Goth Weekend - first held in 1994 - was first prompted by the town's association with Bram Stoker's gothic novel Dracula.

Organisers said the alternative music festival over three days was now one of the biggest of its type anywhere in the world.

It provides a huge boost for the local economy with accommodation often booked up for two years in advance.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Black Sabbath (and Sunday): The extra trade brings about £1m to the town from the weekend alone

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Blood hound: Whitby was seen as traditionally welcoming to goths because of its links to the vampire story of Dracula

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Hellraising costumes attract tourists every year

Thousands of people joined the event with the goths proving popular for tourists who come to admire the dramatic costumes on display.

The festival is held twice a year, in April and October, when it coincides with Halloween.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Squad ghouls: Not only goths but punks, steampunkers and followers of other subcultures gather for the festival

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Frights of fancy: Dramatic outfits and sights are par for the course

