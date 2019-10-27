Image caption The Environment Agency has warned that flooding on the River Ouse is likely

Flood warnings are in place across North Yorkshire following heavy rain over the weekend.

The Environment Agency (EA) said 10 warnings were in place on the rivers Ouse, Foss, Derwent and Don.

Riverside pathways on the Ouse in York are submerged and experts expecting river levels to peak at about 3.5m above normal summer levels.

The Foss Barrier, which helps to stop flooding of riverside properties, was brought into operation on Saturday.

Image caption Pathways on the River Ouse have flooded

Image caption Floodgates have been closed on the River Ouse

The EA said there were 23 flood alerts across the county, which indicate that flooding is possible.

Meanwhile, the A170 has been closed between Bagby and Helmsley because of heavy surface water.