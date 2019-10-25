Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Ms Yasutake's body was found in the house on Bondgate in Helmsley

Three people have been charged with preventing the lawful and decent burial of a woman found dead at a house in North Yorkshire.

Rina Yasutake was found at a house in Bondgate, Helmsley on 25 September last year.

Two women, aged 76 and 52, and a man, aged 47, all from Helmsley, are due to appear in court, North Yorkshire Police said.

They are due at Scarborough Magistrates' Court on Monday.

