Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Solomon Robinson, 26, died after being found injured near Scarborough Town Hall

An eleventh person has been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was stabbed.

Solomon Robinson, 26, died after being found injured near Scarborough Town Hall in the early hours of Sunday.

A 30-year-old man from the town has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, police said.

Five men appeared at York Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with murder and were remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.

A 16-year-old boy, two men aged 20 and two others aged 21 and 28, who were also arrested in connection with the death, have been released on conditional bail.

