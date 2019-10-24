Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption Jamie Glover failed to turn up at York Magistrates' Court for sentencing

A man who spat at a police officer as he was being arrested has failed to turn up for sentencing.

Jamie Glover of Wyvern Close, Batley, was found guilty at York Magistrates' Court of being drunk and disorderly and assaulting an emergency worker.

Glover, 31, was part of a drunken group on a train from Huddersfield to York on 18 October.

Police met the train at York and arrested Glover. He then spat directly in the face of an officer.

British Transport Police (BTP) said Glover's actions were caught on video as he spat at the male officer from just inches away - covering the man's face and neck and hitting him in the eye.

Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption Glover was caught on camera spitting at the officer

Sgt James Finch, of BTP, said: "There're few things more disgusting than being spat at on duty.

"It's completely repulsive behaviour, reserved for offenders either completely ignorant of the consequences or who have no respect for themselves or other people."

Glover had been due to be sentenced at York Magistrates' Court on Tuesday but failed to appear and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

