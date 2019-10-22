Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Mr Robinson was found fatally injured in the early hours of Sunday morning

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Scarborough have named him as Solomon Robinson.

The 26-year-old, from Scarborough, died after being found badly injured near the Town Hall and the Royal Hotel on St Nicholas Street at 02:00 BST on Sunday.

Ten people have been arrested in connection with Mr Robinson's murder including nine men, aged between 18 and 22, and a 16-year-old boy.

Two have been released on bail and the remaining eight are still in custody.

Det Supt Fran Naughton, of North Yorkshire Police, has appealed for anyone who was in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning to contact the force.

She said any information could be crucial to the investigation.

