Man charged with murder over Whitby flat staircase death
A man has been charged with murder after a man was found dead at some flats in North Yorkshire.
Kirk Harland, 46, was found with serious head injuries at the bottom of a staircase at the Esplanade, in Whitby, on 29 September.
He was taken to hospital and remained in a critical condition, but died on 11 October, police said.
Michael White was remanded in custody when he appeared at York Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
He is due to attend a hearing at Leeds Crown Court at a later date.
The family of Mr Harland, who was known locally as Captain, are being supported, detectives say.