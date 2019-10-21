Image copyright Google Image caption The 26-year-old man was found stabbed in the street between Scarborough's Town Hall and Royal Hotel

Two more people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Scarborough.

The 26-year-old man died after being found badly injured near Scarborough Town Hall and the Royal Hotel on St Nicholas Street at 02:00 BST on Sunday.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Sunday evening and a 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning.

Five men, aged 18 to 21, and a 16-year-old boy had earlier been arrested on suspicion of murder.

All eight suspects remain in custody for questioning, North Yorkshire Police said.

Det Supt Fran Naughton described the killing as an "isolated incident" and asked for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact the force.

He urged any taxi drivers or motorists who were driving through the town in the early hours of Sunday to share any dash-cam footage they may have.

