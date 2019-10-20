Image copyright Google Image caption The 26-year-old man was found stabbed in the street between Scarborough's Town Hall and Royal Hotel

Five men and a teenager have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed.

North Yorkshire Police said the 26-year-old was found with serious injuries near Scarborough Town Hall and the Royal Hotel on St Nicholas Street at 02:00 BST.

He was taken to hospital but later died.

The men, aged between 18 and 21, and the 16-year-old boy, remain in custody for questioning.

Det Supt Fran Naughton described it as an "isolated incident" and asked for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact the force.

