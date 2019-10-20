Image copyright Mike Kitson/DSWA Image caption Dry stone wallers have rebuilt walls near Reeth in North Yorkshire

More than 100 volunteers have helped to rebuild walls which were destroyed by flooding earlier this year.

The Dry Stone Walling Association (DSWA) said the 'Reeth Wallathon' was a "fantastic success" with other people also helping to carry, lift and position the stones.

About 3,500m (11,483 ft) of walls need to be rebuilt, with the 'Wallathon' aiming to complete 200m this weekend.

The DSWA said local farmers were "incredibly grateful".

It added: "The impact of the July floods on the area was significant, with loss of farmers' livestock, dry stone walls, fencing, and winter fodder, as well as causing huge damage to the fields, roads and tracks."

Image copyright Mike Kitson/DSWA Image caption Dry stone wallers and "non-wallers" alike met to rebuild walls destroyed by floods in July

The DSWA's Ray Stockall said it was a "small step on the road to recovery" for the community in Reeth, North Yorkshire, and some things would take "months if not years" to return to normal.

Linda Clarkson, also from the DSWA, said local farmers provided the volunteers with food and refreshments over the weekend.

"A lot of land was contaminated by water from lead mines on the fells, so farmers had to plough and re-seed," she said.

"By rebuilding the walls too we've saved them a lot more expense."

The DSWA said it would train young dry stone wallers for a similar event in the spring.

"It doesn't end here," Ms Clarkson said.

"We'll continue to support the farmers in this community."

Image copyright Mike Kitson/DSWA Image caption It was organised by the Dry Stone Walling Association and the Prince's Countryside Fund

