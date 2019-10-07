Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Susan Howells went missing from Harrogate in February

Police investigating the disappearance of a woman have confirmed human remains found in Doncaster are those of Susan Howells.

Ms Howells, 52, was last seen in Harrogate in February and reported missing to police in August.

Dale Tarbox, 39, of Station Road, Doncaster, has been charged with her murder and is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 30 October.

Police officers continue to search locations in Bradford and Doncaster.

Keith Wadsworth, 60, of Dunscroft, Doncaster, has been charged with preventing a lawful and decent burial, and is due at Leeds Crown Court on 30 October.

West Yorkshire Police said remains found last Friday on private land in Station Road have now been forensically tested and are those of Ms Howells. Her family has been informed.

Police inquiries are ongoing to establish how she died.

