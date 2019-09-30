Image copyright EPA Image caption Dozens of roads were closed during the nine-day event, which finished on Sunday

The UCI Road World Championships had a negative impact on local businesses, it has been claimed.

All of the bicycle races, which took place over the past nine days, finished in Harrogate, where there were dozens of road closures.

Some businesses in the town said their takings were down due to regular customers staying away.

Organisers said there was some disruption but the town remained open throughout the event.

Ian Coumont, who owns a burger restaurant in Harrogate, said: "It's been a complete disaster from what we anticipated and what we were told."

He said his takings were down by 70% and that he had bought extra stock, which was wasted.

A charity that sells plants said it would normally take over £2,000.

But Phil Airey, operations manager for Horticap Limited, which helps adults with learning disabilities learn about plants, said he only took £30 during the whole event.

"That was from my wife who bought a load of plants," he said.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Organisers said the town would benefit in future from the global exposure

Some taxi drivers also complained about a lack of local fares.

Andy Hindley, chief executive of Yorkshire 2019, which organised the UCI Road World Championships, said he appreciated there had been some disruption.

"It's a shame the locals didn't come in all the time - the town was open. We did close roads around the town but only one was closed for the duration," he said.

The event was seen by a TV audience of 250 million and attracted people from all over the world, Mr Hindley added.

More stories from around Yorkshire

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.