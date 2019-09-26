Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Lewis Bagshaw died in hospital after being found on Piper Crescent in Southey

A 20-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a man who died after being found with stab wounds to his chest.

Lewis Bagshaw, 21, died in hospital after being found on Piper Crescent in Southey, Sheffield, on 21 July.

Jervaise Bennett, of Bishopholme Close, is due before the city's magistrates later.

A 16-year-old boy, also charged with murder, was remanded in custody at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday.

