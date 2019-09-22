Image copyright SWPix.com Image caption It is the first time the para-cycling race has taken place alongside the UCI Road World Championships

Thousands of spectators have turned out across Yorkshire to mark the start of the UCI Road World Championships.

The event opened on Saturday with the para-cycling international setting out from Beverely, Tadcaster and Wetherby before finishing in Harrogate.

Britain's Sarah Storey, who won the women's C5 road race, said she had not seen comparable crowds since the London Paralympics.

Some 1,400 riders will compete across the county over nine days.

Image copyright SWPix.com Image caption Dame Sarah Storey descried the event as sensational

Image copyright SWPix.com Image caption The race included tandem riders, bicycle riders, handcycle riders and tricycle riders

Image copyright @Yorkshire2019 Image caption Crowds joined celebrations at the official opening ceremony on The Stray in Harrogate

All of the races, taking place between 22 and 29 September, finish in Harrogate, where there will be dozens of road closures.

The official opening ceremony took place in the town on Saturday night where UCI president David Lappartient congratulated people on a fantastic first day of celebrations.

Image copyright Adrian Caffrey Image caption Race organisers said Harrogate met all the criteria needed to host a world-class sporting event

Image copyright Adrian Caffrey Image caption All of the championships' races finish in Harrogate

The UCI championships is the pinnacle event in the international road cycling calendar and is the first time it has been held in the UK since 1982.

It includes a range of men's and women's races, plus the inaugural team time trial mixed relay event, starting in different towns and cities throughout Yorkshire, but each finishing in the main competition town of Harrogate.