Charges dropped over missing Vietnamese girl in York
Charges have been dropped against a man accused of abducting a Vietnamese teenager who went missing while on a tour of York.
Linh Thi Dieu Le, 15, went missing from her tour group on 6 August but was found safe and well a week later.
North Yorkshire Police would not confirm where the teenager was found.
Ho Quang Ngoc, 25, was previously charged with taking a child and facilitating a breach of immigration laws.
The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed the charges against him had been dropped.
