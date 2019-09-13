Green-fingered wizards have been lugging massive marrows, plumped-up pumpkins and beefy beetroots to Harrogate for its annual giant vegetable competition.
The face-off is a perennial favourite among the 40,000 visitors to the Yorkshire spa town's Autumn Flower Show.
Competitors in 13 classes tend to their oversized crops year-round in the hope of taking the coveted title of heaviest or longest.
Parsnips, leeks, cabbages, potatoes, carrots, rhubarb, runner beans and cucumbers are among the prodigious produce touted by their proud growers.
