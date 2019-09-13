Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Shellard was jailed for 30 months after admitting assault charges

A boy who was stabbed with a broken bottle has been praised by police for challenging his attacker in a "David and Goliath" style stand-off.

Jon Callum Shellard, 29, attacked two women in Filey, North Yorkshire, before assaulting the 16-year-old in July.

The teenager had challenged Shellard to draw attention from young children nearby he thought were in danger.

Shellard, of Albermarle Crescent, Scarborough, pleaded guilty to assault and was jailed for 30 months.

He also admitted possession of an offensive weapon in public at the hearing at York Crown Court.

North Yorkshire Police said Shellard attacked a woman at an address in Filey on 20 July, grabbing her by the throat.

Armed with a knife he then went to another property and pushed a woman down some stairs, kicking her in the face.

The teenager intervened, challenging Shellard and distracting him from the younger children.

Shellard chased him into a nearby street where he stabbed the boy with part of a wine bottle, which smashed during the chase.

The teenager was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Det Con David Adams said: "This was a tragic and very selfish drunken episode which was self-induced on Shellard's part and could have ended very differently for his victims.

"I would like to highlight the outstanding bravery of the 16-year-old victim in this case, which is even more impressive considering his age.

"He drew the attention of Shellard away from children who were also present in the address when he was going berserk and being violent.

"He took on a fully-grown man twice his age and substantially taller and stronger than him in what can be described as a 'David and Goliath' scenario."

