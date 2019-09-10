Image copyright Google Image caption RSPCA inspector Tom Hutton said: "This would have been a very upsetting incident"

A kitten was thrown from a moving car into traffic on a busy dual carriageway, the RSPCA said.

The charity received reports the tortoiseshell kitten was hit by several cars on the eastbound A64 outside York, near the Fulford junction, at about 16:50 BST on Thursday.

Witnesses said it was thrown from a dark blue Ford Focus, driven by a white man in his late 60s or early 70s.

North Yorkshire Police is working with the RSPCA to investigate.

The charity said the kitten had not yet been recovered.

RSPCA inspector Tom Hutton said: "This would have been a very upsetting incident.

"The roads were busy at the time and so we are urging anyone who witnessed this to contact us."

