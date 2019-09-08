RAF Tucano makes final public display at Southport air show
An RAF aircraft used to train pilots and navigators, including the Duke of Cambridge, has taken part in its last public display.
The Tucano T1 is due to retire from RAF service next month after 30 years.
It made its farewell appearance at the Southport air show over the weekend.
All the RAF's fast jet pilots will have taken to the skies in the Tucano as part of their training, principally carried out at RAF Linton-on-Ouse, in North Yorkshire.
The airfield is set to close in 2020.
The Red Arrows' longest-serving pilot, Sqn Ldr Mike Ling, who retired from the RAF after 21 years earlier this year, tweeted: "A real pleasure to join the Tucano for a couple of passes at the Southport Airshow to bid farewell...
"Privileged to have 1000 hours flying them (in my early twenties!)"
What is the Tucano?
- The Tucano T Mark 1 provides basic fast jet training to RAF and RN aircrew
- It was built by the Shorts factory in Belfast in a joint venture with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer
- 130 were built for the RAF
- Is flown by 72 Squadron with No. 1 Flying Training School, at RAF Linton-on-Ouse
- Formation flying, low-level navigation, poor weather flying and aerobatic handling are all taught on the aircraft
- It has a length of 32ft 4¼in (9.86m), a height of 11ft 1¾in (3.40m) and a wingspan of 37ft (11.28m)
- It entered service with the Central Flying School at RAF Scampton, for trials, in June 1988
- Will be replaced by the Texan II based at RAF Valley in Wales
Source: Ministry of Defence
