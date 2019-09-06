Image copyright Blades Image caption The Tucano (top) has been taking part in air shows across the UK this year

It has been used to train generations of pilots and navigators, including the Duke of Cambridge, but the Tucano T1 will make its final public appearance this weekend.

The aircraft will retire from RAF service next month after 30 years.

All the RAF's fast jest pilots will have taken to the skies in the Tucano as part of their training.

Its last public appearance will be at the Southport air show which runs from 6 to 8 September.

Training on the Tucano was principally carried out at RAF Linton-on-Ouse, in North Yorkshire, and the station is due to close in 2020.

The Red Arrows' longest-serving pilot, Sqn Ldr Mike Ling, retired from the RAF after 21 years earlier this year.

He is now a pilot with the Blades aerobatic display team and this weekend will be flying alongside the Tucano at Southport.

He trained on the plane in the late 1990s, before transferring to RAF Valley in Anglesey to complete his training on the Hawk T1.

He was then selected to return to RAF Linton-on-Ouse and the Tucano to train other pilots.

"I would never have done anything different. It was fantastic," Mike said.

In training terms he said the plane was a "big jump" as it has a tandem cockpit - so the trainer would be sat behind the trainee rather than side by side.

"It's quite a big jump, you are in a turbo-prop and wearing an oxygen mask," Mike said.

"You have to develop a new way of communicating, it's quite what I loved about it."

What is the Tucano?

The Tucano T Mark 1 provides basic fast jet training to RAF and RN aircrew

It was built by the Shorts factory in Belfast in a joint venture with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer

130 were built for the RAF

Is flown by 72 Squadron with No. 1 Flying Training School, at RAF Linton-on-Ouse

Formation flying, low-level navigation, poor weather flying and aerobatic handling are all taught on the aircraft

It has a length of 32ft 4¼in (9.86m), a height of 11ft 1¾in (3.40m) and a wingspan of 37ft (11.28m)

It entered service with the Central Flying School at RAF Scampton, for trials, in June 1988

Will be replaced by the Texan II based at RAF Valley in Wales

Source: Ministry of Defence

Mike said a trainee pilot would spend about 120 hours flying in it and described the aircraft as the "perfect all-rounder".

"It was very capable you could take it into places you couldn't with any other RAF plane.

"It was a good way of honing skills and offered a good test of airmanship and capacity," he explained.

