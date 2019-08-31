Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ellie Goulding was greeted by the Archbishop of York as she arrived for the ceremony

Pop stars, artists and royalty are among the guests at York Minster as singer Ellie Goulding marries Caspar Jopling.

Miss Goulding, 32, became engaged to the 27-year-old art dealer last year.

Among those attending are Sarah Duchess of York and her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie of York.

Following the service at the gothic cathedral, guests are expected to travel to Castle Howard, near Malton, for a reception.

Miss Goulding arrived at the cathedral in a blue Volkswagen camper van to be greeted by cheers from the large crowd.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Jopling has a strong family connection to Yorkshire

Earlier downpours of rain had cleared by the time most guests arrived, in buses, for the 15:00 BST ceremony.

The princesses and their mother were greeted by Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie's husband, who is one of the groomsmen.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Princess Beatrice attended with her mother and sister

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ellie Goulding was a guest at Princess Eugenie's marriage in October

Leading the celebrities arriving at York Minster and thrilling the crowds were Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

The world of music was also represented by James Blunt while other showbiz guests included Sienna Miller, Jo Wicks, and comedian Jimmy Carr.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Crowds were pleased to catch a glimpse of Katy Perry and Hollywood star boyfriend Orlando Bloom

Image copyright PA Media Image caption James Blunt was one of many famous faces attending the wedding

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Comedian Jimmy Carr was among the showbiz guests attending

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Artist Tracey Emin reflects Mr Jopling's career as an art dealer

York Minster is the largest gothic cathedral in the UK and normally a couple must have a "connection" to the minster and apply for a special licence to marry there.

A minster spokesperson said the couple had "fulfilled" the qualifying criteria.

Miss Goulding was raised in Hertfordshire, however Mr Jopling has strong connections to Yorkshire.

His father, the Hon Nicholas Jopling, lives at Frickley Hall, near Doncaster, south Yorkshire, and his grandfather Lord Jopling is a former Conservative MP who also served as Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire.