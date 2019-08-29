Image copyright LDRS Image caption Six of the original lampposts were given listed status in 2016

Lampposts that once adorned the streets of a North Yorkshire town are on sale in Northern Ireland.

The Victorian posts were removed from Harrogate after the county council judged them to be structurally unsound.

The council said it removed 280 of the cast-iron columns in 2015 and a further 350 in the following 18 months.

They were acquired by a salvage firm and then by Ryan and Smith, an antique supplier based in Stewartstown, Northern Ireland.

The Harrogate Gas Company installed the posts in the mid-1800s and decorative features include a Yorkshire rose, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Paul Gilmore, North Yorkshire County Council's electrical engineering manager, said: "In 2015, 280 cast iron columns in Harrogate were urgently removed due to serious structural impairment.

"The columns were too dangerous and too fragile to be repurposed and were, therefore, scrapped."

Image copyright Ryan and Smith Image caption The lampposts were removed in 2015 after they were found to be unsafe

Mr Gilmore said a further 350 were removed the following year.

Some were sold to local residents and 50 were given to the Harrogate Civic Society on the condition they would not be installed in public places.

Mr Gilmore said the remainder were put up for sale, but no-one bid for them so they were sold to a salvage firm.

Six of the original posts remain in place on Montpellier Parade after they were given listed status by English Heritage in 2016.

Don Ryan, of Ryan and Smith, confirmed the business had purchased them off an English architectural salvage dealer.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.