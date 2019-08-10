Image copyright Chris Guy/PA Media Image caption The pod of dolphins was spotted off the coast of Whitby

A pod of dolphins was spotted off the North Yorkshire coast by tourists on a boat trip.

Chris and Emily Guy, from Birmingham, were on holiday in Whitby when they saw the dolphins on Thursday evening.

Mr Guy said the sight of them jumping at the side of the boat was a "once in a lifetime opportunity".

Whales, dolphins, seals and porpoises are known to inhabit the sea near Whitby. Mr Guy said they were swimming in the area for about 45 minutes.

He wrote on The Real Whitby Facebook group: "Spur of the moment decision to take the boat out, and my wife and I were given a 45 minute dolphin display!"