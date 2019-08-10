Image copyright PA Media Image caption The bridge near Grinton Moor was swept away by torrential water on 30 July

A North Yorkshire MP has said money for flood-hit communities to get back on their feet is "enormously welcome".

Bridges were washed away and hundreds of homes and businesses flooded during flash flooding in the Yorkshire Dales on 30 July.

Rishi Sunak, Richmond's Conservative MP, asked the government for help on Wednesday.

The Department for Transport has now agreed to pay £3m for bridges destroyed at Grinton Moor and Cogden Beck.

The government also announced flood relief money for Whaley Bridge in Derbyshire, activating the Bellwin Scheme so local authorities can be reimbursed for costs responding to the floods.

Farmers in North Yorkshire and Lincolnshire can also apply for grants from a £2m fund.

Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Image caption The Yorkshire Dales had up to 82.2mm of rain in 24 hours on 30 July

Mr Sunak said: "The government has responded to what has happened here, which is enormously welcome.

"Affected farmers will also benefit from a £2m fund, modelled on the Farming Recovery Fund set up after the Cumbria floods in 2015".

Mr Sunak praised Swaledale and Wensleydale residents for their "resilience and community spirit".

Image copyright NYCC Image caption Mr Sunak said the Yorkshire Dales economy was heavily dependent on tourism

