Barry Dodd was described as a "wonderful man" by his family

A helicopter pilot who worked as a personal representative for the Queen crashed in "very challenging" weather conditions, an inquest has heard.

North Yorkshire's Lord Lieutenant Barry Dodd, 70, was killed when his aircraft crashed near Boroughbridge on 30 May 2018.

The inquest heard the helicopter was mechanically sound but low misty cloud had formed.

Coroner Rob Turnbull recorded a verdict of accidental death.

The hearing, held at Selby Civic Centre, heard the helicopter came down in a field and burst into flames, scattering debris over a wide area.

A pilot who landed at the scene 17 minutes after the crash experienced weather conditions similar to a "sea fret", air accident investigators said.

The weather had been better when Mr Dodd, who was flying solo, had taken off, the hearing was told.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch previously said he was flying the Bell 206B helicopter from Husthwaite for an annual maintenance check at Walton Wood Airfield, about 45 miles away.

Mr Dodd's family said he would be remembered as a "wonderful man whose life and legacy was underpinned by his thoughtful nature and selfless generosity".

He took up the role as Lord Lieutenant for North Yorkshire in 2014.

The Lord Lieutenant is the Queen's representative in the county, responsible for the promotion of civic, commercial, voluntary and social activities.

Mr Dodd, who also served as chairman and pro-chancellor at the University of Hull, had a CBE for services to the UK economy.

