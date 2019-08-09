Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Police are 'increasingly concerned' for missing 15-year-old Linh Le from Vietnam

Eight people have been arrested in the search for a missing teenage Vietnamese tourist who disappeared three days ago.

Linh Le, 15, who speaks no English, went missing from her tour group in York on Tuesday afternoon.

She was last seen with an Asian man on the city walls above Station Rise in the city at 16:40 BST on Tuesday.

North Yorkshire Police said it was "increasingly concerned" for her safety and believe she "could be anywhere in the country".

The man she was last seen with is aged about 20 and was dressed in a dark top and a black baseball-style cap.

She was wearing a white Ariana Grande jacket and shorts and carrying a white rucksack.

Police said: "Following enquiries, eight people have been arrested in connection with her disappearance and remain in custody for questioning.

"Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Lihn Le's safety and are appealing to the public for information as to her whereabouts.

"It is believed that she could be anywhere in the country."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.