Image copyright Hannah Riley Image caption Hannah Riley and Rob Knibbs got married on Saturday

A couple who had to quickly change plans after flash flooding hit their wedding reception venue say they are "delighted how things turned out".

Hannah Riley, 28 and Rob Knibbs, 29, were married on Saturday at St Andrew Church in Grinton, North Yorkshire.

They had booked the local youth hostel for the reception but heavy downpours on Tuesday left the roof badly damaged.

The couple, who live in Richmond, managed to find a village hall in Hudswell that was free.

More than 80 guests had been due to stay at the hostel overnight and had to be found alternative accommodation.

Image copyright Hannah Riley Image caption The couple had booked Grinton Lodge Youth Hostel because of the views over the Yorkshire Dales

Through their local newspaper Richmondshire Today, they put out a plea for any spare rooms in B&Bs.

"Even though it wasn't what was planned it turned out to be wonderful," the couple said.

The newlyweds, who have taken the surname Edwards-Bell in honour of family members, said it actually cheered people up.

Even the service had references to water, including the Thomas Hardy quote, "That love which many waters cannot quench, nor the floods drown", Mrs Edwards-Bell said.

She said this had been chosen months ago but now seemed even more appropriate.

The service also featured paper rainbows with messages from guests written on them.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption This bridge near Grinton collapsed after parts of the region had up to 82.2mm of rain in 24 hours on Tuesday

Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.