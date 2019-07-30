Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Roads have been washed away by the downpours

Homes and businesses in North Yorkshire have been hit by flash flooding.

Witnesses reported roads around some towns in the Yorkshire Dales were impassable.

Due to "intense downpours" a flood warning is in place for Arkle Beck at Reeth and Low Fremington, the Environment Agency said.

It added that river levels were expected to "rise significantly overnight" and it was "monitoring the situation closely".

The Met Office said the downpours had resulted in 50mm of rain falling in about an hour across parts of northern England.

Image copyright Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team Image caption Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team urged motorists to "only travel if essential" and posted a picture of a collapsed bridge

Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team posted a picture of a collapsed bridge in Grinton on Facebook, urging motorists to "only travel if essential as many routes impassable" due to flooding.

Leonie Garrard, who runs a clothing and interiors shop in Leyburn, said the "torrential rain" had caused water to come through the ceiling and had left the town "cut-off".

"I have never seen [anything like] this in my whole life. It has been horrendous. There's pubs with cellars overflowing, roads have been blocked.

"There is more or less no way out of Leyburn at the moment."

Image copyright Cheryl Corbett Image caption Water flowed through the streets after heavy thunderstorms were followed by hail

Image copyright Cheryl Corbett Image caption Gardens and homes were inundated by the sudden and heavy downpours

Josie Beszant, who owns an art gallery in the town of Masham, said: "It was a very sudden and extremely heavy thunderstorm.

"Silver Street was flash flooded and fire engines came to pump it out. The gardens are pretty devastated. It just looks absolutely drenched."

Are you affected by the flooding? If it is safe to do so please email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk or you can WhatsApp on +44 7756 165803

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways:

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.