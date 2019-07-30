'Intense downpours' lead to flash flooding in Yorkshire Dales
Homes and businesses in North Yorkshire have been hit by flash flooding.
Witnesses reported roads around some towns in the Yorkshire Dales were impassable.
Due to "intense downpours" a flood warning is in place for Arkle Beck at Reeth and Low Fremington, the Environment Agency said.
It added that river levels were expected to "rise significantly overnight" and it was "monitoring the situation closely".
The Met Office said the downpours had resulted in 50mm of rain falling in about an hour across parts of northern England.
Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team posted a picture of a collapsed bridge in Grinton on Facebook, urging motorists to "only travel if essential as many routes impassable" due to flooding.
Leonie Garrard, who runs a clothing and interiors shop in Leyburn, said the "torrential rain" had caused water to come through the ceiling and had left the town "cut-off".
"I have never seen [anything like] this in my whole life. It has been horrendous. There's pubs with cellars overflowing, roads have been blocked.
"There is more or less no way out of Leyburn at the moment."
Josie Beszant, who owns an art gallery in the town of Masham, said: "It was a very sudden and extremely heavy thunderstorm.
"Silver Street was flash flooded and fire engines came to pump it out. The gardens are pretty devastated. It just looks absolutely drenched."
