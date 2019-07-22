Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Wire Image caption Three teams of professional fireworks companies took part in Fireworks Champions 2019 at Newby Hall near Ripon

Thousands of people watched fireworks in the grounds of Newby Hall near Ripon on Saturday, where 10-minute displays exploded to music.

The pyrotechnics display saw Category Four fireworks used - the largest fireworks available in the UK.

Three teams of professional fireworks companies took part and the event finished with a grand finale by organisers MLE Pyrotechnics.

The display for Fireworks Champions are bigger than New Year's Eve in London.

More Yorkshire stories

Image copyright PA Wiire/Danny Lawson Image caption The 10-minute pyrotechnic displays were choreographed to music

Fireworks Champions, now in its in its 16th year, will tour five stately homes in the UK throughout summer, including Stanford Hall in Rugby, Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire, Arley Hall in Cheshire, Eastnor Castle in Hertfordshire, and Ragley Hall in Warwickshire.

Three different teams will put on the displays each time, and the audience vote for their favourite.

Image copyright PPA Wire/Danny Lawson Image caption Teams used category four fireworks, the largest available in the UK

The Grade I-listed Newby Hall was built in the 1690s by Sir Christopher Wren and later enlarged and adapted by John Carr and Robert Adam.

It is now lived in by the Compton family, who watched the event.

Image copyright PA Wire/Danny Lawson Image caption The audience votes for their favourite display, put on by three professional fireworks companies

Image copyright PA Wire/Danny Lawson Image caption The fireworks competition will continue at five more stately homes around the UK, with 18 firms taking part in total

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

.