Newby Hall firework festival uses UK's biggest pyrotechnics
Thousands of people watched fireworks in the grounds of Newby Hall near Ripon on Saturday, where 10-minute displays exploded to music.
The pyrotechnics display saw Category Four fireworks used - the largest fireworks available in the UK.
Three teams of professional fireworks companies took part and the event finished with a grand finale by organisers MLE Pyrotechnics.
The display for Fireworks Champions are bigger than New Year's Eve in London.
Fireworks Champions, now in its in its 16th year, will tour five stately homes in the UK throughout summer, including Stanford Hall in Rugby, Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire, Arley Hall in Cheshire, Eastnor Castle in Hertfordshire, and Ragley Hall in Warwickshire.
Three different teams will put on the displays each time, and the audience vote for their favourite.
The Grade I-listed Newby Hall was built in the 1690s by Sir Christopher Wren and later enlarged and adapted by John Carr and Robert Adam.
It is now lived in by the Compton family, who watched the event.
