Thieves have stolen £117,000-worth of fruit juicer machines after cutting their way into an industrial unit.

The raid happened at Elvington Airfield Industrial Estate, near York, overnight between Thursday and Friday.

Thieves removed cladding and cut a hole in the wall to gain entry to the building, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.

After going inside, they stole a large number of juicing machines.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information about the raid to contact them.

They also want to hear about anyone with a large number of juicers for sale.

