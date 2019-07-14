A motorist has been arrested after a cyclist was killed in a crash with a car in York.

The cyclist, a 29-year-old local man, died at the scene of the crash at 01:00 BST on Stockton Lane near Heworth, said North Yorkshire Police.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention, said the force.

Police are asking for witnesses to the collision involving a black Toyota to get in touch.

