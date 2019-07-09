Image copyright Great Yorkshire Show Image caption Una Curtis, 77, from Sheffield, grew up in Jamaica where her family kept animals

Women from the Windrush generation are visiting the Great Yorkshire Show, giving some a chance to reconnect with their farming roots.

The group, all aged between 50 and 80, have lived in Sheffield for many years but have never been to the show.

They visited the Harrogate showground thanks to Sheffield Environmental Movement.

Maxwell Ayamba, from the charity, said it would "help reconnect many of the members with their heritage".

The academic and environmental journalist paid for the trip using prize money he won for his community spirit.

"The group has often talked about attending the show and now due to a monetary award from The Moor Pride in Sheffield Community Champions, we can fulfil that ambition," Mr Ayamba said.

"For a number of the group, moving to England detached them from their culture and rural roots, the Great Yorkshire Show is such a special event and a great way to bring back memories of their former life."

Image copyright Great Yorkshire Show Image caption It is hoped the event will encourage more of the group to visit countryside events

Many of the women came from the Caribbean to the UK between 1948 and 1971, and all are part of Sheffield and District African Caribbean Community Association (SADACCA).

Mr Ayamba added the event would encourage more of the group to visit countryside events.

The Great Yorkshire Show is one of the biggest agricultural events in the UK with more than 130,000 visitors and 8,500 animals on display.