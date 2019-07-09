Whitby Abbey apartment plan 'out of character'

Image copyright LDRS Image caption The landslip and subsequent demolition left a gap in the terraced street which overlooks Whitby

Plans to build apartments in the shadow of historic Whitby Abbey would be "out of character", according to objectors.

The eight apartments would replace five cottages demolished following a landslide in 2012.

An engineer's report submitted by the developer states the land is now stable for building on.

More than 50 objections have been received from residents and the town council.

The five 19th Century cottages, on Aelfleda Terrace, overlooked the seaside town a short distance from the ruins of the abbey.

They were declared unsafe following the landslip in November 2012, which is believed to have been caused by heavy rain and a leaking sewer.

The developer, AJ Builders (Hull), said in its planning application the proposed three-storey apartment building would "provide a sympathetic infill addition to the skyline".

However, local residents do not agree, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

Image copyright Morgan Lloyd Jones Partnership Image caption Objectors say the modern glass and timber design is "out of character" with the area

Rachel Van Riel, who lives next to the site, said: "The proposed properties are of a size and style which is completely out of character for this important conservation area and should, therefore, be rejected".

Whitby Town Council has also objected, stating it would be an "unacceptably large" development for the site and was "not in keeping with the area".

Ruth Darling, of Esk Terrace, wrote: "It is totally out of keeping with the surrounding buildings and the whole harmony of the east aspect of old Whitby."

Scarborough Borough Council has not yet set a date to consider the planning application.

AJ Builders (Hull) has declined to comment.

