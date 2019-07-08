Image copyright Gordon Hatton Image caption The man is believed to have fallen from the West Pier

Two holidaymakers who rescued a man who fell into the sea have been described as brave and quick-thinking.

Police said the men had spotted him fall into the water in Scarborough at about 16:00 BST on Saturday.

Joe Brook, 28, from Leeds, entered the water as his friend Dylan Foster, 18, also from Leeds, guided him to the man.

The man who fell in, believed to be in his 40s, remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital, officers said.

His father told North Yorkshire Police he wished to express his "largest and most sincere gratitude to everyone involved in the rescue".

PC Jonathan Dillon said: "Hospital staff and the man's father are in no doubt that had it not been for their quick-thinking and selfless actions, along with further rescue assistance from the RNLI lifeboat station staff, his son would certainly not be present with the fighting chance he has today."

He said the man had fallen into the sea from the West Pier car park - a height of about 10ft (3m).

His rescuers had managed to alert nearby beach lifeguards who joined Mr Brook in the water.

Members of the RNLI who were on duty at the nearby lifeboat station also joined in efforts to help the man.

