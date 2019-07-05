Image copyright Tom Marshall Image caption The broadcaster and naturalist has given his backing to the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust that runs Askham Bog

Plans being opposed by Sir David Attenborough to build 500 houses near a nature reserve are set to be turned down.

Askham Bog, near York, a wetland habitat and Site of Special Scientific Interest is run by the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (YWT).

City of York Council has received more than 7,600 objections.

The developer's planning consultants previously said the development would provide "substantial benefits".

Sir David spoke out against the plans in January describing Askham Bog as a "remarkable survivor of the ancient fenlands".

Planning officers have recommended that the development, off Moor Lane, is officially refused at a council meeting next week.

Officers also said it would have an adverse impact on the bog, put extra demand on school places and lead to more traffic in the area, noted the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Some measures to mitigate the impact had been put forward but were "not considered sufficient", said a council report.

Image copyright Jono Leadley Image caption Askham Bog is the result of a retreating glacier 15,000 years ago

Louise Wilkinson of YWT said "The trust has been extremely concerned that if approval was given to the application that the reserve at Askham Bog, which the trust has looked after since 1946, would steadily deteriorate."

The application for the new houses, a school and sports facilities was submitted by Barwood Strategic Land LLP.

